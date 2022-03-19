Skip to main content
Nottingham Forrest vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-up | FA Cup | Joe Gomez In For Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold At RB? Takumi Minamino To Start?

The Reds face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Quarter Final this weekend, with Liverpool looking to retain hopes of winning an unlikely quadruple.

Predicted XI:

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that No. 1 Alisson Becker was set to start the quarter-final. The Brazilian was also the keeper of choice in the Fifth Round win over Norwich City.

Defence - Joe Gomez; Ibrahima Konate; Virgil Van Dijk; Kostas Tsimikas

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Alexander-Arnold is out for “several weeks” with a hamstring problem. Joe Gomez is expected to deputise.

Joe Gomez

Konate was among the substitutes in Liverpool's 2-0 victory at the Emirates in midweek and could be recalled for this one.

Tsimikas' last start came in the last round of this competition.Joel Matip and Andy Robertson played the full 90 minutes against both Brighton and Arsenal last week.

Kostas Tsimikas

Midfield - Fabinho; Naby Keita; Harvey Elliott

Thiago and Henderson are expected to be on the bench after an intense game against Arsenal midweek.

For now, the Brazilian Fabinho is likely to remain as the defensive midfielder. James Milner is a doubt due to illness.

Like Tsimikas, Elliott's last appearance came in the last round of this competition.

Harvey Elliott

Curtis Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain are also in contention to start.

Attack - Luis Diaz; Takumi Minamino; Diogo Jota

Mohamed Salah is a doubt to a recurrence of a lingering foot injury against Arsenal, Klopp said on Friday. He will be assessed before kick-off but is unlikely to be risked.

Both Diaz and Jota were substituted before the hour mark on Wednesday, so should be fresh for this one.

Although Firmino impressed in his brief cameo against Arsenal, Minamino is the cup man - and Liverpool's top scorer in domestic cup competitions this season - and will surely start.

Takumi Minamino

