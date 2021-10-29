Skip to main content
    Former Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Playing In New Position At Brighton, That Jürgen Klopp First Tried Him In

    Author:

    Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been playing in a new and vital role for his new club Brighton. And it’s a familiar role that Jürgen Klopp shifted him to on his last days at the club.

    The English midfielder left Liverpool to join Brighton on a free transfer on July 27th of 2020. Lallana was always known to be one of Klopp’s favorite players to have around in the team. 

    Some teammates even described him as ‘The Teacher’s Pet’ during interviews.

    Adam Lallana Brighton and Hove Albion

    He started a rough campaign with Brighton in 2020, but fast forward to now, the midfielder is one of the team’s most crucial players. That has been due to his switch in roles, and positions. 

    Lallana is now being deployed as a deep-lying midfielder, completely opposite to the No. 10 position he is used to, or even the ‘eight’ role he played for many years at Liverpool.

    But this position is not all unfamiliar to Adam Lallana, with the English midfielder having been deployed there towards the end of his career in Merseyside. 

    Read More

    Jürgen Klopp saw that Adam had potential from deeper positions, his ability and technicality with both feet made him such a threat to the opposition. 

    He wasn’t able to play as many games at the end of his tenure at Anfield, but it was enough for him to be familiar with the role. 

    Managers Praise

    Recently, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola even went as far as praising the English midfielder in a recent press conference, for how exceptionally good he is playing there:

    "You know who the Brighton holding midfielder is? It’s Lallana, Adam Lallana. And that causes problems for teams. Brighton build from Lallana. He can go left and right and start attacks, very good, very good."

    Brighton manager Graham Potter also had some positive words to say about Adam Lallana's new role, and agreed with the assessment of Pep Guardiola:

    "I still think Adam can influence the game in all of the midfield positions. I agree (with Guardiola), he brings a certain quality that is fantastic for the team, helps guys around him with his voice."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage: 

    Adam Lallana Brighton
