Former Premier League Referee Makes Shocking Admission After Harry Kane And Andy Robertson Controversy

Yesterday saw controversy as Liverpool's Andy Robertson got sent off for a challenge that was less worse than Tottenham's Harry Kane earlier on. Former Premier League referee Peter Walton admits officials base disciplinary outcomes on the pitch on reputations that come with the players.

The aftermath following Sunday's is still apparent, with many pundits, fans and journalists having their say on the controversial match. The match itself was an entertaining, high-tempo game with plenty of brilliant football and goals.

The talking point today however, is the performance of both the match official Paul Tierney and VAR official Chris Kavanagh. Liverpool feel rightly aggrieved after very poor decisions made by the two, costing Liverpool all three points in their title charge.

During the first half, England captain Harry Kane made a reckless challenge on Andy Robertson. Kane's foot came off the ground and his studs hit Robertson's shins, which could've been worse if the Liverpool left-back didn't jump. Referee Paul Tierney gave a yellow card for the tackle.

The second half saw another poor challenge, this time by Scotland captain Andy Robertson himself. He kicked out at Emerson Royal, to which Tierney once again shown a yellow card. This time, the VAR official Chris Kavanagh advised the match official to check it again and give a red card.

This sparked questions over why Chris Kavanagh didn't do the same with Harry Kane's challenge earlier on and advise Paul Tierney to check the tackle again.

Earlier on today, the questions may have been answered. Former Premier League referee Peter Walton stated that referees study players before the game and that 'certain players need to be dealt with proactively.' He also went on to admit that 'Kane does not fall into that category.'

This admission does not surprise me one bit. It needs saying. The Premier League is as corrupt as UEFA and FIFA. Simple as that.

If this is true, it is damning for the officials. It's discrimination if you think about it. Already deciding to punish players more so if they have a bad reputation.

Football should be a fair match and should never have officials with agendas or pre-match assumptions towards certain players. Investigations need to be had and something needs to be done or the game is going to lose all credibility.

