‘The Atmosphere Will Be Electric’ - Kieran Trippier Speaks About Anfield Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Clash

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, former Spurs right-back has said how difficult it will be for the Spanish side to win.

Kieran Trippier has played a fair few times at Anfield during his Spurs days and he will know better than anyone at Atletico Madrid how difficult it will be.

The Englishman was speaking about it in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday before the game.

Trippier also brought up the Manchester United game, when Liverpool smashed them 5-0.

"With Manchester United, Liverpool started on the front foot and it was clinical.

"We have to be careful of that because Liverpool always start fast. Against Brighton, they went there and were brave - they're a good team."

The former Spurs man also mentioned how electric Anfield will be and how tough Atletico's job will be to get all three points.

"When I was at Tottenham, we went to Anfield to win and it's the same now at Atletico Madrid.

"The atmosphere will be electric and will be a very entertaining game to watch.

"Tomorrow is going to be tough and we have to be defensively strong.”

