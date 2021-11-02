Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ‘The Atmosphere Will Be Electric’ - Kieran Trippier Speaks About Anfield Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Clash

    Author:

    Speaking ahead of Liverpool's game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, former Spurs right-back has said how difficult it will be for the Spanish side to win.

    Kieran Trippier has played a fair few times at Anfield during his Spurs days and he will know better than anyone at Atletico Madrid how difficult it will be.

    The Englishman was speaking about it in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday before the game.

    Trippier also brought up the Manchester United game, when Liverpool smashed them 5-0.

    Read More

    Kieran Trippier Andy Robertson

    "With Manchester United, Liverpool started on the front foot and it was clinical

    "We have to be careful of that because Liverpool always start fast. Against Brighton, they went there and were brave - they're a good team."

    The former Spurs man also mentioned how electric Anfield will be and how tough Atletico's job will be to get all three points.

    "When I was at Tottenham, we went to Anfield to win and it's the same now at Atletico Madrid. 

    "The atmosphere will be electric and will be a very entertaining game to watch.

    "Tomorrow is going to be tough and we have to be defensively strong.”

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Kieran Trippier Andy Robertson
    Match Coverage

    ‘The Atmosphere Will Be Electric’ - Kieran Trippier Speaks About Anfield Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Clash

    1 minute ago
    Diego Simeone Jurgen Klopp
    Match Coverage

    Diego Simeone Says He Will Not Shake Jurgen Klopp’s Hand After the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Game at Anfield

    21 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Season And Qualifying Against Atletico Madrid

    31 minutes ago
    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrating after scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
    Interviews

    Pundit’s Interesting Claim On Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold And Chelsea’s Reece James Comparison

    1 hour ago
    kabak robertson
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Liverpool Conceding Goals

    1 hour ago
    Premier League ball
    Articles

    Photo: New Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball For Winter Premier League Action

    2 hours ago
    Liverpool FC on Twitter_ _𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 with Jürgen Klopp for today's pre-@NUFC press conference. #LIVNEW https___t.co_hTVTisIXsq_ _ Twitter 2021-04-23 07_38
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Press Conference: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Adelaide United's Joshua Cavallo

    3 hours ago
    Photo by Arron Gent/News Images/Sipa USA
    News

    Watch: He Thinks He’s Prime Zidane - Jamie Redknapp On Former Liverpool Defender Ozan Kabak In Norwich’s Defeat To Leeds

    3 hours ago