Four Surprise Players Left Out Of Liverpool's Squad To Face Manchester City
Liverpool play Manchester City today for the chance to advance to the FA Cup Finals.
The two sides are very familiar with one another having just played in the Premier League less than a week ago.
The two sides have fielded competitive teams but Manchester City have opted to rest several of their stars while Jurgen Klopp chose to start his best XI.
Liverpool Team
Manchester City Team
Manchester City's biggest changes are Zach Steffen in for Ederson and the duo of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte being replaced by Nathan Ake and John Stones.
Liverpool's biggest surprises come not in the starting eleven, but who was left out of the squad.
Four big names were left out of Liverpool's matchday squad.
Those names are; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, and Harvey Elliott.
Picking a squad is no easy decision, but these are four players who would have normally made the side.
