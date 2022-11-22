Skip to main content
France v Australia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

France v Australia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

All the key details as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and France take on Australia in Group D in Qatar on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be in action when France take on Australia in World Cup Group D on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old made a timely return from injury this season to impress France manager Didier Deschamps who picked him for what will be the first World Cup for the youngster.

Ibrahima Konate

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Qatar World Cup
Match Coverage

Mexico v Poland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C

By Neil Andrew
Youssoufa Moukoko
Match Coverage

Germany v Japan - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

By Neil Andrew
Lucas Paqueta Brazil
Match Coverage

Report: Likely Brazil Lineup To Face Serbia In FIFA World Group G Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Christian Eriksen
Match Coverage

Denmark v Tunisia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Articles

Report Claims Liverpool Target & England Midfielder Is Most Valuable Player At The World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Journalist Makes Interesting Claim About Liverpool And Potential Jude Bellingham Transfer After World Cup Goal

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Lead Against Saudi Arabia

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA

By Damon Carr