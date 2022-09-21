France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
France take on Austria in UEFA Nations League A, Group 1 on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool targets and RB Leipzig teammates Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer will be in action with France currently bottom of the group after four games on just two points with Austria on four points.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
France
The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Friday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.
For viewers in France, the match can be watched on M6, M6.fr, and Molotov.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ViX.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
