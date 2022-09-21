Skip to main content
France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer in action as France host Austria in a Nations League clash.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

France take on Austria in UEFA Nations League A, Group 1 on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool targets and RB Leipzig teammates Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer will be in action with France currently bottom of the group after four games on just two points with Austria on four points.

Christopher Nkunku
Konrad Laimer

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

France

The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time   2:45pm ET

Pacific time:   11:45am PT

Central time:  1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Friday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in France, the match can be watched on M6, M6.fr, and Molotov.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ViX.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

