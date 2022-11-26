Skip to main content
France v Denmark - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

All the key details as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and France face Denmark in a Group D encounter.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be in action as France take on Denmark in their 2nd match of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps' team will be looking to secure their place in the 2nd round whilst the Danes are looking to build on the point they picked up in their opening-day draw with Tunisia.

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate was impressive in France's victory over Australia.

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time:   8:00am PT

Central time:  10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

