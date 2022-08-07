Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Five Things We Learned | Jurgen Klopp Got It Wrong? | Midfield Problems

Earlier today, Liverpool drew 2-2 in their opening Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Here are the five things we learned from the disappointing result.

Liverpool came back twice to draw against Fulham in today's lunchtime kick-off, but was it a point gained or two points dropped for The Reds? LFCTR look into the game in-depth and see what we learned from the first match of the season.

Midfield Hindsight

Liverpool have gone into this season with two world-class midfielders, one on the decline and the rest either young, injury-prone or not good enough.

The fans that are happy to not spend on the midfielder will say "well we didn't expect an injury to Thiago or Ox." If you could not see that coming then there's a place called Specsavers, give them a ring.

The Reds have needed a freshen up in midfield for a couple of years now, but like a hoarder, the club prefer to stubbornly keep things rather than have a clean.

With Thiago Alcantara now picking up an injury, will Jurgen Klopp be forced to go into the market?

A Proper No.9

Only two matches in, but we have seen why we paid the money for Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has twice sat on the bench and has twice come on and changed the game.

The thought of a Salah/Nunez/Trent linkup has become reality and is everything we had dreamed of. Yesterday saw the new no.9 and the Egyptian King assist each other for both of their goals. Could we be seeing another Son/Kane in the Premier League.

Liverpool didn't have a shot on target until Nunez saw his first flick effort saved, which begs the question why was he on the bench, which leads to the next thing we learned from the match.

Look In The Mirror

As much as Jurgen Klopp has changed this club and has given a lot to the Liverpool fans, he is not safe from criticism. Whether it be his or the club's stubbornness regarding the midfield dilemma, the whole ‘we have enough midfielders’ grinds my gears.

We may have a good number of midfielders, however, quantity over quality is the line that they should be saying. Jurgen Klopp made a few mistakes yesterday and instead of admitting it, he went to blaming a ‘dry pitch.’

Not only does it allow other fans laugh at us, but it makes me think Klopp can’t look at himself, for him to fix up next time. He needs to give up on his loyalty to players such as Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson and start playing players on merit.

Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world, but at times he needs to look in the mirror rather than deflect blame.

Flying Down The Wing

Mohamed Salah looks back to his best, but a bright performance by teammate Luis Diaz could be a sign of things to come for another frightening wing duo.

Sadio Mane and the Egyptian King were one of the best pairings the Premier League had seen and will be hard to replicate.

However, after showing what he is capable of last season, Diaz and once again showed glimmers of it against Fulham, unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a bar hit and a disallowed goal.

If Liverpool are to win the league, the two wingers are vital.

Rid Of Sentimentality

The reason why Manchester United and Chelsea could win title after title is because they didn’t keep or choose players on sentimentality. Once a player were past it or not good enough to play, they were either dropped or sold.

With this Liverpool side, it seems to be not the way forward. The same players are being given chance after chance, despite poor performances or even terrible reliablity .

The club need to get rid of sentimentality and be more brutal if they are to add more Premier Leagues to their one won already.

