‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture

Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.

In the two previous meetings against the side Fulham managed four points from the six on offer and even managed a famous 1-0 at Anfield, Ahead of the game Klopp described the fixture as 'tough'

"Fulham, they'll be tough definitely, [it] will be a completely different game. I'm happy that we played the City game, to be honest, because we've had a little bit of a hint [at] where we are.

"But it's a completely different game and we have to be ready for that."

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

