Fulham v Liverpool: Match Prediction | Premier League Opener

Liverpool face Fulham on Saturday lunchtime in the first Premier League game of the season. This is LFCTR's match prediction for the Reds' start of another campaign.

This is it. The season begins this weekend and Liverpool need to put a marker down. After missing out on the two big trophies last season, Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to do all they can this time around to ensure they leave with at least one of them.

So, how will The Reds begin their campaign? With a win. I have no doubt in my mind that Klopp will be sending his team out to finish off Fulham in the first half and that is exactly what they will do.

We will see an early indication of Liverpool's mindset this season, to turn their dominance in matches into obliterations of their opponents. The addition of Darwin Nunez reveals one intention of Jurgen Klopp this season and that is to score more goals.

Last season, his side created much more chances than Premier League champions Manchester City but ended up with fewer goals than their title rivals.

No disrespect to our opponents on Saturday, but this is the perfect match for Liverpool to set a precedent. Fulham will be happy to see the back of this match and begin their season the week after.

Following their Community Shield success against Manchester City, the visitors will come into this game full of confidence and grit between their teeth.

For Marco Silva's men, call it bad timing. The first game of the season is hard enough for a promoted side, never mind against this Liverpool team.

Onto the action itself, I predict the match to be over by the break. Mohamed Salah has a new lease of life, Darwin Nunez has a point to prove and Luis Diaz has some momentum to build.

I believe The Reds will be three-up at half-time and come out in the second half with the hope of bringing the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot on.

With Fulham's head already being down, the away side will add two more goals in the second period, leaving Craven Cottage with a very convincing 5-0 win and going straight to the top of the league.

The player to watch this weekend is an obvious one, but it is obvious for a reason. Mohamed Salah has looked dangerous as ever in pre-season. The Egyptian King will be eyeing up another golden boot and another Premier League medal to go with it. I think the league's best player will score a brace in this match.

Score Prediction: Fulham 0-5 Liverpool Salah (2), Nunez, Carvalho, Firmino

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

First Goalscorer: Mohamed Salah

