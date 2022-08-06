Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Confirmed Lineups | Team News - Firmino Starts, Nunez Sub
Liverpool face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League in Saturday's early fixture and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team can get off to the best possible start after they just missed out on last season's title by a solitary point to rivals Manchester City.
Fulham were very impressive under manager Marco Silva in winning the Championship to ensure an immediate return to the Premier League and will be hoping to continue the positive momentum they had last season.
Liverpool Team News
Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead up to the game against the West London club.
Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.
Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz
Fulham team
