Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start For Reds?

As Liverpool prepare to take on Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday, we bring you our predicted Reds lineup for the match.

The league's opener does not look like an easy game on paper and has been complicated further by the injuries within Jurgen Klopp's squad.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota are all likely to miss the clash.

It's also unclear at this point as to whether Kostas Tsimikas will be ready to return or if the recent injuries picked up by Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate will rule them out.

The big decisions for Klopp are who will play in goal and who will occupy the centre-forward role alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Alisson Becker is back in training so Klopp must decide whether he has done enough work to take to the field at Craven Cottage or wait another nine days for Crystal Palace to visit Anfield.

Even if Konate isn't sidelined, Klopp may opt for the tried and trusted partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the centre of defence.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Skipper Jordan Henderson started alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in midfield for the Community Shield victory and is likely to do so again.

In attack, it's a straight choice between Roberto Firmino or Darwin Nunez to start. Klopp may opt for the same approach as the victory against City with the Brazilian from the start and the Uruguayan to replace him when the Fulham defence is tiring.

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

