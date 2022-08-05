Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News | Predicted Lineups | Where To Watch Or Live Stream

Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday to take on Fulham in matchweek one of the Premier League and we can now bring you all the important details for the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has been hit with something of an injury crisis at Anfield during pre-season and will be missing a number of players for the clash with Fulham.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota are all ruled out through injury.

Naby Keita missed Monday's friendly defeat to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg through illness and remains doubtful.

In more positive news for Klopp, Alisson Becker has now returned to full fitness and should replace Adrian in goal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fulham Team News

Marco Silva is dealing with a number of injury issues himself and suffered a huge blow when former Red Harry Wilson was ruled out with a knee injury for up to two months.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joe Bryan is also out with a broken hand and Nathaniel Chalobah is carrying an injury and is unlikely to play.

New signings, Bernd Leno, Kevin Mbabu, João Palhinha and Andreas Pereira could all be in line for debuts although it is unclear whether another new player, Manor Solomon, will be available.

Fulham Predicted XI

Bernd Leno;

Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson;

João Palhinha, Harrison Reed;

Neeskens Kebano, Andreas Pereira, Bobby Reid;

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 7:30am ET

Pacific time: 4:30am PT

Central time: 6.30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 10:30pm AEDT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app..

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

