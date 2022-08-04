Skip to main content

Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream

Liverpool take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in their Premier League opening game and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds agonisingly missed out on last season's title by just one point from Manchester City and will be determined to get off to a fast start as the new campaign gets underway.

Fulham were impressive under Marco Silva in winning immediate promotion back to the Premier League and will be hoping they can carry that form into the new season.

Craven Cottage

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 7:30am ET

Pacific time: 4:30am PT

Central time: 6.30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 10:30pm AEDT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app..

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

