Fulham v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Reds Hit By Injuries

Liverpool face Fulham in matchweek one of the Premier League season and we can bring you the latest team news for the fixture.

The Reds travel to West London for the match at Craven Cottage hoping to get their campaign off to the best possible start after missing out on the title by just a point to rivals Manchester City on an angonising last day.

Marco Silva’s Fulham were superb in winning the Championship guaranteeing an instant return to the Premier League and they will be hoping to carry on that momentum this season.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has been hit with something of an injury crisis at Anfield during pre-season and will be missing a number of players for the clash with Fulham.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota are all ruled out through injury.

Naby Keita missed Monday's friendly defeat to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg through illness and remains doubtful.

In more positive news for Klopp, Alisson Becker has now returned to full fitness and should replace Adrian in goal.

Fulham Team News

Silva is dealing with a number of injury issues himself and suffered a huge blow when former Red Harry Wilson was ruled out with a knee injury for upto two months.

Joe Bryan is also out with a broken hand and Nathaniel Chalobah is carrying an injury and is unlikely to play.

New signings, Bernd Leno, Kevin Mbabu, João Palhinha and Andreas Pereira could all be in line for debuts although it is unclear whether another new player, Manor Solomon, will be available.

