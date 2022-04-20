Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Gary Neville Gives Brutal Summary On Thiago Alcantara's Treatment Of Manchester United After Being Embarrassed By Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara once again showed his class last night, as he pulled strings throughout Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United. Gary Neville gave a very brutal view of his former club after seeing the Spanish maestro play with his opponents. 

A double from Mohamed Salah and a goal each for Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane saw The Reds cruise past their fierce rivals, but it was another player that put in a standout performance. Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago Fabinho Bruno Fernandes

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder proved why he has played at the highest of levels his entire career. 

Speaking after the match on Sky Sports, Gary Neville gave his brutal opinion on how Thiago treats his former club Manchester United. The pundit admitted that the Liverpool midfielder was playing around with the United side.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Thiago was laughing when he came off, he was laughing at Manchester United all game. I don’t normally swear on the podcast but he took the p*** out of Manchester United tonight.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top Thanks To Diaz, Salah & Mane Strikes

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Roberto Firmino Injury Update After Liverpool Striker Misses Manchester United Win

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Newcastle
Non LFC

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Allan Saint-Maximin In Action

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Fernandinho
Quotes

'Fernandinho Was Very Lucky' - Former Premier League Referee Says Manchester City Midfielder Should Have Been Sent Off Against Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Quotes

'It's Like They Want Them To Fail' - Former Player Slams FA & Premier League Over Liverpool Fixture Scheduling

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Everton Goodison Park
Non LFC

Everton v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans In Action

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah David De Gea
Match Coverage

Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League

By Tanzim Khan12 hours ago