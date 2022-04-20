Gary Neville Gives Brutal Summary On Thiago Alcantara's Treatment Of Manchester United After Being Embarrassed By Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara once again showed his class last night, as he pulled strings throughout Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United. Gary Neville gave a very brutal view of his former club after seeing the Spanish maestro play with his opponents.

A double from Mohamed Salah and a goal each for Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane saw The Reds cruise past their fierce rivals, but it was another player that put in a standout performance. Thiago Alcantara.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder proved why he has played at the highest of levels his entire career.

Speaking after the match on Sky Sports, Gary Neville gave his brutal opinion on how Thiago treats his former club Manchester United. The pundit admitted that the Liverpool midfielder was playing around with the United side.

“Thiago was laughing when he came off, he was laughing at Manchester United all game. I don’t normally swear on the podcast but he took the p*** out of Manchester United tonight.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok