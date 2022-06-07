Germany v England: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In Action

England travel to Munich to take on Germany in the UEFA Nations League group stages on Tuesday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the England squad as they look to get their campaign back on track after a shock 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Hansi Flick's German team drew 1-1 with Italy in Bologna as they kicked off their quest for Nations League glory.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45pm

Germany

Kick-off: 8:45pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4.

For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on ZDF.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.

Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.

