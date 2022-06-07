Germany v England: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In Action
England travel to Munich to take on Germany in the UEFA Nations League group stages on Tuesday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the England squad as they look to get their campaign back on track after a shock 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Saturday.
Hansi Flick's German team drew 1-1 with Italy in Bologna as they kicked off their quest for Nations League glory.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45pm
Germany
Kick-off: 8:45pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Read More
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
Australia
Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4.
For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on ZDF.
For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.
Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.
