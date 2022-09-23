Germany v Hungary | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
Germany take on Hungary in the Nations League on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
As things stand, Hansi Flick's team are a point behind Hungary in League A, Group 3, and will therefore be looking to leapfrog them with a victory.
Liverpool target Leroy Sane is likely to be in action giving Reds fans the chance to see how he and Germany perform in England's Nations League group whilst they face off against Italy.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
Germany
The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Saturday)
Australia
Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Saturday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Player 1 and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in Germany the match can be watched on ZDF.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY Six, SONY Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
