Germany v Hungary | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

IMAGO / Passion2Press

We bring you the details of how to watch England's UEFA Nations League rivals Germany and reported Liverpool transfer target Leroy Sane in action as they host Hungary.
Germany take on Hungary in the Nations League on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As things stand, Hansi Flick's team are a point behind Hungary in League A, Group 3, and will therefore be looking to leapfrog them with a victory.

Liverpool target Leroy Sane is likely to be in action giving Reds fans the chance to see how he and Germany perform in England's Nations League group whilst they face off against Italy.

Leroy Sane

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Germany

The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Saturday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Player 1 and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Germany the match can be watched on ZDF.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY Six, SONY Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

