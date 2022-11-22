Skip to main content
Germany v Japan - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

All the key details as Liverpool target Youssoufa Moukoko and Germany take on Japan in Group E in Qatar on Wednesday.
Liverpool target Youssoufa Moukoko and former striker, Takumi Minamino, will be in action when Germany take on Japan in World Cup Group E on Wednesday.

The Reds have been linked with Borussia Dortmund youngster Moukoko, who is out of contract at the end of the season, over recent weeks as they look to bolster their attacking options.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:00am ET

Pacific time:   5:00am PT

Central time:  7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can be streamed on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

