'Gerrard Vibes' - Fans React To Thiago Wonder Goal For Liverpool Against Porto

After Thiago's magnificent goal for Liverpool against Porto in the Champions League, fans have been reacting on social media about the wonder strike.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Reds won the tie 2-0 with Mohamed Salah adding to the Spaniards opener which sees them with an unblemished five wins from five in Group B.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Jurgen Klopp's team as they were sloppy at times allowing Porto opportunities but eventually got the job done in the second half.

Liverpool face AC Milan in Italy on matchday six to try and become the first English team to qualify for the knockout stages with a 100% winning record.

The main talking point from the night however was the wonderful strike from Liverpool's 30 year old midfield magician.

The technique was unbelievable and it had fans taking to twitter to discuss the moment of brilliance.

Watch the sensational Thiago goal here:

Watch: Liverpool's Thiago Scores World Class Half-Volley Goal Against FC Porto

‘Pretty sure if there was nothing in the way of that ball it would have ended up in the river mersey’

‘goal of the season right here🔥🔥🔥🔥’

‘gerrard vibes’

‘What a strike! 🚀💥 @Thiago6’

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook