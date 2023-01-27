Skip to main content
Girona v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

All the key details as Barcelona travel to Girona in La Liga on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Xavi takes his Barcelona team to Girona on Saturday aiming to extend their lead at the top of La Liga over Liverpool's Champions League opponents, Real Madrid, to six points.

Los Blancos will be in action on Sunday when they face a tricky-looking match at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad.

Gavi Xavi

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:15pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:15am ET

Pacific time:  7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:45pm IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:15am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:15pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport and beIN Sports Connect.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

