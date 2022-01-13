Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Granit Xhaka Red Card In EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Liverpool And Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has been sent off in tonight's EFL Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The midfielder was caught out after a direct long ball from Andy Robertson floated over his head towards Diogo Jota.

Granit Xhaka, racing back in panic, swung a leg to clear the ball and missed it completely. Referee Michael Oliver had no option but to send the Swiss international off as it was not only last man, it was also a dangerous tackle.

Liverpool Team

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding, Charlie Patino, Pablo Mari, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Omari Hutchinson, Mika Biereth

Liverpool Team News

Alisson Becker may make his Carabao Cup debut in place of the impressive Caoimhin Kelleher with the Brazilian needing game time after his Covid-19 isolation period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned to full training after his quarantine period and should be available for selection.

Read More

Jurgen Klopp should be able to welcome back other members of his squad who returned 'suspected' positive tests last week but ended up as 'false positives'.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who are all representing their nations at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Divock Origi, Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Team News

Brazilian Gabriel will return for Arsenal after serving a suspension for his sending off against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta was hoping to have Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu back who both missed the FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest but based on a report on Thursday morning, they will miss out along with Martin Odegaard.

There is also a doubt around Granit Xhaka who was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are also away at AFCON.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Granit Xhaka Red Card In EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Liverpool And Arsenal

4 minutes ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Injury Update Ahead Of EFL Cup Match Against Arsenal

1 hour ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Arsenal | Carabao Cup Semi Final | First Leg

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Arsenal
Match Coverage

Look Back At the Last Match Liverpool Played vs. Arsenal

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Carabao Cup

2 hours ago
Mikel Arteta Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'Mikel Is Doing An Exceptional Job' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Arteta & Arsenal

2 hours ago
Anfield The Kop
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Arsenal: How to Watch/Livestream | Carabao Cup Semi-Final

3 hours ago
James Milner
Match Coverage

Report: Leaked Starting XI For Liverpool For EFL Cup Match Against Arsenal

3 hours ago