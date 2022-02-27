'Had Chelsea's Defenders On Toast' - Fans React To Luis Diaz Performance As Liverpool Win Carabao Cup

After Liverpool won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties, fans have taken to social media to have their say on the performance of Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

IMAGO / News Images

The 25 year old was a constant threat to the Blues defence and looked the player most likely to help break the deadlock.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter.

'Looks like he's been playing in Liverpool for a long time. Glad to see this guy's in a top team, he deserves it. And this is just the beginning.'

'He was 9/10 at least. Such an exquisite display'

'Simply magnificent. Had Azpi & James on a string tagging along. He’s going to be a special, special player.🤩'

'Had Chelsea's defenders on toast! Brilliant! Can't wait to see more of him!'

'Anyone notice Diaz having habit of no-look-pass? He's done it multiple times even in today's game 😂'

