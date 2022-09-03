Half Time Everton vs Liverpool | Twitter Reacts

Joe Gomez started the game again for Liverpool with Joel Matip featuring on the bench not quite ready to make his comeback for Jurgen Klopp's side, with Enrico complimenting the Englishman's first-half performance

Fabio Carvalho got his first start for the reds, after impressing in his cameo appearances off the bench and even securing a late winner for Liverpool against Newcastle on Wednesday evening, TD believes that the Portuguese midfielder is not providing enough control in the centre of the park for Klopp's side.

Liverpool's Egyptian Mohammed Salah has been subject to many critics at the start of this campaign, despite registering five goal contributions in five games for the side, Andy believes the winger's form is questionable for the side.

Meanwhile, Nick believes that Salah is missing the link-up that Roberto Firmino and the departing Sadio Mane offered him, before adding that the whole side has been poor in the first-half performance.

Stef believes that Frank Lampard's side has been the more positive of the two in the opening 45 minutes at Goodison Park, however, they do believe that Klopp's side will sort themselves out in the second 45 of the game.

Hesham said that both Trent and Salah were extremely poor again for Liverpool in the opening 45 minutes of the fixture, citing that the two players have been continuously poor for the side when they should infact be 'carrying' the Liverpool XI.

