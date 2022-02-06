Watch: Harvey Elliot's Father Overwhelmed With Pride After Son's First Goal For Liverpool
Harvey Elliot marked his comeback from injury with his first goal for Liverpool. The special moment came 18 minutes after the young talent replaced Naby Keita, a moment that was met with an equally special moment for his dad.
Liverpool's victory over Cardiff in today's fourth-round FA Cup tie was one to remember and not because of the result itself. The match saw returns for Harvey Elliot and Thiago, both having been out injured, and a debut for new signing Luis Diaz.
Harvey Elliot's return, however, became a bit more than just a return as the 18 year-old scored his first Liverpool goal of his career. His goal created a wonderful and emotional moment within the stands. Elliot's father was their to watch his son score in front of the Kop end.
The video of his reaction is the definition of pride. It certainly will live in memory of Elliot household and so it should. What a goal. What a player. What a moment.
Read More
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Liverpool vs Cardiff City FA Cup Fourth Round Match Preview
- Predicted Line-up: Liverpool vs Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Kaide Gordon to Start? Harvey Elliott Return?
- A Look Back at the Best Liverpool v Cardiff Fixtures
- A Look At Cardiff City's Season So Far Ahead of FA Cup Game Against Liverpool
- Liverpool's Top Five Goals Against Cardiff City | Luis Suarez, Dirk Kuyt & More
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: Key Battle - Ibrahima Konate v Jordan Hugill
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook