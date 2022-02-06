Watch: Harvey Elliot's Father Overwhelmed With Pride After Son's First Goal For Liverpool

Harvey Elliot marked his comeback from injury with his first goal for Liverpool. The special moment came 18 minutes after the young talent replaced Naby Keita, a moment that was met with an equally special moment for his dad.

Liverpool's victory over Cardiff in today's fourth-round FA Cup tie was one to remember and not because of the result itself. The match saw returns for Harvey Elliot and Thiago, both having been out injured, and a debut for new signing Luis Diaz.

Harvey Elliot's return, however, became a bit more than just a return as the 18 year-old scored his first Liverpool goal of his career. His goal created a wonderful and emotional moment within the stands. Elliot's father was their to watch his son score in front of the Kop end.

The video of his reaction is the definition of pride. It certainly will live in memory of Elliot household and so it should. What a goal. What a player. What a moment.

