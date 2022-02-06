Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Harvey Elliot's Father Overwhelmed With Pride After Son's First Goal For Liverpool

Harvey Elliot marked his comeback from injury with his first goal for Liverpool. The special moment came 18 minutes after the young talent replaced Naby Keita, a moment that was met with an equally special moment for his dad. 

Liverpool's victory over Cardiff in today's fourth-round FA Cup tie was one to remember and not because of the result itself. The match saw returns for Harvey Elliot and Thiago, both having been out injured, and a debut for new signing Luis Diaz.

Harvey Elliot's return, however, became a bit more than just a return as the 18 year-old scored his first Liverpool goal of his career. His goal created a wonderful and emotional moment within the stands. Elliot's father was their to watch his son score in front of the Kop end. 

The video of his reaction is the definition of pride. It certainly will live in memory of Elliot household and so it should. What a goal. What a player. What a moment.

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Elliot's Father Overwhelmed With Pride After Son's First Goal For Liverpool

21 seconds ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City | Match Highlights | FA Cup Fourth Round | Diaz Assist & Elliott Goal

1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff: FA Cup Match Review

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota Goal Liverpool Players Trent Alexander Arnold Cardiff FA Cup
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City: Player Ratings | FA Cup

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Elliott Interview After He Marks Liverpool Return With Fantastic Goal

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff

2 hours ago
Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Harvey Elliott Goal For Liverpool Marks Return From Serious Injury In Best Possible Way Against Cardiff

2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Taki Minamino Makes It Two Against Cardiff City Thanks To Luis Diaz

2 hours ago