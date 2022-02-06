Harvey Elliott's Anfield Return Collides With The Arrival of Luis Diaz For Liverpool

Both Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz were given the nod by Jurgen Klopp 58 minutes into Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Cardiff City. Elliott hadn't played since the fracture-dislocation of his ankle on September 13th 2021, and Diaz arrived on Merseyside only this week.

At just 18 years old, Elliott continued the fine form displayed before his injury with a mature performance in the midfield.

Liverpool fans worried the youngster would struggle to rediscover such form, Elliott had no doubt.

After the fixture, he said, "I'm back now and the injury is behind me."

The Englishman's confidence was evident in his performance. With the midfielder heavily involved from his entrance, he appeared sharp both on and off the ball, made measured decisions, and wasted little.

Harvey Elliott fires a volley past Cardiff's Dillon Phillips. IMAGO / PA Images

In the 75th-minute, Elliott controlled a trademark Andrew Robertson cross before striking past Cardiff's Dillon Phillips. A volley at the Kop End of Anfield was a deserved reward for the tireless work put in to return from injury.

Jurgen Klopp said, "He was unlucky with the injury and lucky with the recovery, but he remained both patient and desperate throughout".

The manager described the prospect's goal as "a touching moment" but maintained that "every goal is just as important".

Before his injury, Elliott managed an xG rating of 0.48 and an xA rating of 0.36 during four appearances for the Reds, according to Understat. Today's performance in front of a packed Anfield was incredibly promising and will excite fans everywhere, the goal a bonus.

Alongside Harvey's return, Luis Diaz made his debut in a Red shirt after his arrival on Merseyside this week.

Luis Diaz during his Anfield debut. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool paid a reported £40.5million fee for the winger, £5million over his market value according to Transfermarkt.

Diaz arrived from Porto after his explosive start to the 21/22 season. Scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in 18 league games, the Colombian had dominated Liga Bwin.

Infogol recorded 0.55 xG and 0.26 xA across 18 appearances for the winger. Averaging 0.82 goals per game, Luis overperformed his xG. In most cases, this means one of two things. Either Diaz is very lucky when finishing. Or he is more clinical than most. Time will tell, though I expect the latter.

Like Elliott, the 58th minute saw the Colombian ready himself for his first experience of Anfield.

Just ten minutes later, Diaz retrieved possession in the Bluebird's penalty area before displaying silky footwork to deliver a cut-back across the six-yard line.

Takumi Minamino fired home to give Liverpool a two-goal lead. Though the delivery clipped Diogo Jota on its way, the goal was of the Colombian's making and will be seen as his first assist by many.

Sharp, direct, and integrated are three words that come to mind when analysing Diaz's first half-hour at Anfield. The winger has broken the trend of Klopp's slow integration when it comes to new signings, a scary thought for opposing teams.

The return of Harvey Elliott and the arrival of Luis Diaz represent more than a transfer window for the Reds. Both add a spark to the squad depth of Liverpool that hasn't been present in seasons gone by and possess the potential to be world-beaters. They will be integral throughout the remainder of the Reds' chase for trophies.

