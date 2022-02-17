'He Had Really Good Moments' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Harvey Elliott's Champions League Debut Against Inter Milan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the impact Harvey Elliott had in the player's first ever Champions League appearance as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Inter Milan in the San Siro on Wednesday.

The 18 year old became the youngest ever player to start a Champions League match (excluding qualifiers) for Liverpool beating the previous record set by teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media after the game and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, the German explained his decision to start the youngster.

"It was absolutely OK, but Harvey can play much better, we know that.

"The reason Harvey played was because we knew which spaces we had to play and it’s usually naturally his area, these half-spaces around the midfield three, being very flexible, naturally offensive-minded and all these kind of things. That’s why he played."

Klopp went on to explain that whilst he knows Elliott can play much better, the experience gained from playing against a wily team like Inter will stand him in good stead in the future.

"He had really good moments but we all know he can play much better. He did the job, he was working incredibly hard and all these kind of things.

"When you are 18 years old and play against one of the most experienced teams in world football and they are Italian on top of that, for an offensive player it’s not a walk in the park. It was a very, very important game for him and very helpful for us as well."

