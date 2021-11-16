Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
'He Is Absolutely Brilliant' - Former Manchester United Player Praises Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Author:

After a performance that saw Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold deliver a hat-trick of assists in a ten minute period for England against San Marino, ex Manchester United captain Roy Keane has showered praise on the right-back.

In a one-sided match that saw England run out 10-0 winners, Alexander-Arnold created goals for Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Roy Keane

'The Delivery Was Fantastic'

Speaking on ITV after the match, Keane was full of praise for the England International.

"Not a bad night for him at all.

"He got back to what he's good at. The delivery was fantastic.

“Delivery. Fantastic, he talks about Beckham. He used to put it into areas. It’s not about picking people out, just put it into the right area and people will attack it.”

Keane on Trent's Development

Keane also discussed whether Alexander-Arnold can fit the wing-back role often employed by England under Southgate and acknowledged the player is only going to get better.

“He is 23. He is learning about the game. Sometimes you do have to adapt if you want to get in. 

"You talk about him as a wing-back. I think he can play that role, but obviously his strength is at right-back.

“He is brilliant at it, he is absolutely brilliant. But he is 23. He is still learning about the game. He is not at his peak yet."

