'He Was Angry After The Game' - Liverpool Manager Klopp's Claim About Mohamed Salah After Everton Win

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool's performance in the 4-1 win at Goodison Park against Everton on Wednesday but claimed Mohamed Salah was still not happy despite his two goals.

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool were in breathtaking form as they swept aside Rafael Benitez's Everton storming into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Jordan Henderson gave Liverpool the lead in the 9th minute brilliantly curling home from the edge of the box after Andy Robertson's cutback from the by-line.

The Reds skipper then played Salah in and the Egyptian coolly chipped past Jordan Pickford.

Demarai Gray pulled one back for the Toffees before Salah capitalised on a mistake from Seamus Coleman to re-establish the two goal lead.

Diogo Jota completed the scoring after turning brilliantly in the box after a pass from Robertson and smashing home into the roof of the net past Pickford.

Klopp On Salah

Klopp was not surprised that Salah scored his second goal of the evening once he had pounced on the mistake from Coleman.

"His second goal, you have to force these kind of mistakes. Mo put Coleman under pressure to win that ball and from then on it is a good chance he will score."

The German also explained that the 29 year old was still not happy despite his brace.

"He was angry after the game. He wanted to score more! But who cares?! That's what all strikers are like."

Salah has 19 goals now this season in all competitions and is quite rightly being labelled as one of the best players in the world.

The striker will be a huge miss to his team when he departs alongside Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

