'He Will Start And It's A Big Opportunity' - Klopp Confirms One Starter For Liverpool Clash With Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named one player as a definite starter for his team's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Reds have had a disappointing start to the season with opening draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace which has already left them four points behind rivals Manchester City.

Klopp has also been dealing with an early season injury crisis and is still missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota.

At his press conference ahead of the clash with the Red Devils, Klopp did have some positive news for Joe Gomez who he said will definitely start the match.

"It is an opportunity. He only came back to team training on Sunday from a little issue. Nat Phillips played a really good game against Palace. Joe is back, he will start and it's a big opportunity."

It was a shock when Gomez didn't start the match against Palace on Monday, but it was explained that he had a minor issue which meant he only returned to training the day before.

He was impressive however when he came on to the pitch and this now represents an opportunity for him to re-establish his partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

