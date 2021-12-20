Skip to main content
'He's De Bruyne, Beckham And Gerrard' - Gary Neville on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Author:

Former Manchester United defender turned Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been speaking about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold describing him as a 'phenomenon'.

Liverpool and Spurs played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and the marauding right-back was once again pivotal to the Reds attacking threat.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

After falling behind to a Harry Kane goal, Liverpool took a 2-1 lead courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson.

Spurs equalised through Son Heung-Min before Robertson was sent off for a bad tackle.

It was a controversial afternoon which should have seen Kane given his marching orders and Liverpool awarded a penalty.

Alexander-Arnold was at the heart of everything Liverpool did once again popping up all over the pitch and providing a constant threat.

It was the 23 year old's shot come cross that provided the assist for Robertson's goal and speaking to Sky Gary Neville was full of praise for the England international.

Read More

“He’s a phenomenon. 

He’s De Bruyne, Beckham and Gerrard in one - at right back.” 

Neville could not pay a much higher compliment than he did comparing him to some of the Premier League's greatest players and a Liverpool legend.

Let's home his great form continues as Liverpool enter a busy period of the season where the hunt for trophies begins to hot up.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

