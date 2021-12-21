Hilarious Specsavers Tweet Reveals Truth About Harry Kane Tackle As Tottenham & Liverpool Draw

After Harry Kane was lucky not to be sent off in Sunday's enthralling but sometimes ill tempered 2-2 draw between Spurs and Liverpool, Specsavers have tweeted a hilarious response to his claims that he won the ball.

The game had neutrals glued to their screens from the first minute to the last and saw the two teams take a point each with Liverpool reduced to ten men late on after Andy Robertson was sent off for a poor tackle on Emerson Royal.

One of the major talking points in the game occurred in the first half when Kane flew into a challenge studs up on Andy Robertson.

Referee Paul Tierney only awarded a yellow card and VAR seemed to have no interest in reviewing the challenge that should have seen the England captain dismissed.

After the game, Kane, who scored the opening goal of the encounter claimed that he had won the ball.

When Sky Sports posted his interview after the match on Twitter, Specsavers came up with this perfect, hilarious response to his claims.

'DM us Harry'

In three words, Specsavers had delivered the perfect riposte to Kane's recollection of the incident where everyone watching could clearly see he was nowhere near the ball and deserved to be sent off.

