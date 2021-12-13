Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
'His Role Changed Slightly' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Jordan Henderson's Position In Aston Villa Victory

Author:

After Liverpool's hard fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp spoke about a positional tweak made for the game involving skipper Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp Jordan Henderson

It was a tough and intense battle and despite creating plenty of opportunities the only difference between the two teams was a Mohamed Salah second half penalty.

Before Diogo Jota replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with half an hour to go, Henderson appeared to be playing in a different role to normal.

It seemed as though Henderson was more advanced and working to support Oxlade-Chamberlain who was in the false nine position with Fabinho and Thiago behind them in midfield.

We had seen hints of this with Henderson far more advanced in the 4-1 victory at Goodison Park against Everton where the 31 year old was outstanding.

When quizzed about this after the game, as reported by liverpoolfc.com Klopp acknowledged that this was something they had been working on.

"Yes, we worked on it. Not only on the right side, we have similar things on the left side and I thought there were plenty of top situations. 

"It’s just the formation is slightly different on the left side, Thiago is not as high in the formation so it’s more Sadio and Robbo. 

"Yes, Jordan’s position on that side is pretty flexible, we just have to make sure that one of the three thinks about protecting as well, but as long as we keep the ball it’s all fine. 

"Yes, his role changed slightly, that’s true."

