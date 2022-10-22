Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Bundesliga
Liverpool target Leroy Sane and former Red Sadio Mane will be in Bundesliga action for Bayern Munich on Saturday as they face off with Hoffenheim.
After a stuttering start to the season, Bayern have moved up to 2nd place in the table but remain four points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 9:30am ET
Pacific time: 6:30am PT
Central time: 8:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live on TV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet.ca.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
- Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings
- Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard In All-Time Premier League Goalscorer List
- Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
- Alisson Becker Breaks Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |