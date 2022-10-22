Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Bundesliga

Liverpool target Leroy Sane and former Red Sadio Mane will be in Bundesliga action for Bayern Munich on Saturday as they face off with Hoffenheim.

After a stuttering start to the season, Bayern have moved up to 2nd place in the table but remain four points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin.

Liverpool target Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane will be in action for Bayern Munich on Saturday. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 9:30am ET

Pacific time: 6:30am PT

Central time: 8:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet.ca.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

