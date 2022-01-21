Just How Good Can Kaide Gordon Be After Impressing In Liverpool's 0-2 EFL Cup Victory Over Arsenal

Skip to main content
Kaide Gordon: Just How Good Can The Liverpool Youngster Be?

Kaide Gordon was rewarded with the chance to play against Arsenal in a semi-final match that was significantly the make or break game for Liverpool’s season. Taking his opportunity, Gordon impresses against the Gunners, but has room to improve on his game.

Seventeen-year-old Kaide Gordon, Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer in the FA cup, delivered a respectable performance in the subsequent domestic competition by repaying Klopp’s trust in him and performing admirably for 60 minutes.

He didn’t start as well as he would have liked to, but the team in general were on the back foot as Arsenal were energised and refreshed from the first whistle. 

Kaide Gordon Jurgen Klopp

However as the team gradually developed and became more threatening, Gordon’s involvement was commendable considering his young age.

However, his inexperience was highlighted from his substandard touches and control of the ball at certain periods of the first half where his team felt the real pressure of Arsenal’s press and desire to attack. 

Fortunately for Gordon, Trent Alexander-Arnold had his defensive head screwed on and Jordan Henderson’s rich experience to support his teammates benefited Gordon to improve.

Read More

Kaide Gordon

Diogo Jota, the man-of-the-match, scored a brilliant individual run to set up Gordon for a glorious opportunity to go and score a dream goal at the Emirates, however that opportunity became rather sour for the youngster as he missed by a distance.

Ultimately, it is exciting to see yet another youngster be given an opportunity by Jurgen Klopp and earn the valuable minutes to enrich his experience and learn from their minor mistakes. Indeed, Kaide Gordon is highly rated and is one to watch for not only this season, but also the next. 

Gordon shows promise at the Emirates
