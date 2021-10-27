    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How Championship Side Preston North End Are Doing This Season Ahead of Liverpool Clash

    Author:

    Preston North End currently sit 19th out of the 24 teams in the Championship table, having won just three of their 14 league matches so far. They have drawn six and lost five and have a goal difference of minus four.

    Frankie McAvoy's side are coming into Wednesdays EFL Cup game off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Blackpool, in which they saw midfielder Alan Browne sent off late on for a second yellow card.

    The Lilywhites started the season poorly, they lost their opening three Championship fixtures. A heavy 4-1 opening day defeat to Hull City was followed by narrow defeats at Reading and Huddersfield Town.

    However, Preston then began to find some form as they went nine games unbeaten in all competitions. Although, five of the nine matches were draws.

    The run included victories over Peterborough United and Swansea City in the league, as well as Morecambe and Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup.

    An narrow 3-2 away defeat to QPR ended the Lilywhites good run and they have since drawn with Derby and won at Deepdale against Coventry City, before Saturday's defeat to the Seasiders.

    Prestons top goalscorer this season is Danish forward Emil Riis Jakobsen, who has scored nine goals this season in all competitions and featured in all of his sides games so far.

    The Championship side have averaged 1.47 goals per game this season in all competitions, having scored 25 goals in 17 matches.

    They have also averaged 1.2 goals conceded per game, after conceding 21 goals so far.

