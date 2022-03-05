Liverpool v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield today and here is where to watch and live stream the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 17:30 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:30 ET

Pacific time: 09:30 PT

Central time: 11:30 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off starts at 18:30 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 23:00

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:30 Sunday 6th of March.

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.

For US viewers, the game will be available on NBC/Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.

