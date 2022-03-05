Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield today and here is where to watch and live stream the game.

Anfield Ukraine

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 17:30 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:30 ET

Pacific time: 09:30 PT

Central time: 11:30 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off starts at 18:30 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 23:00

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:30 Sunday 6th of March.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.

For US viewers, the game will be available on NBC/Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Callum Baker-Ellisjust now
Barcelona
Non LFC

Elche v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew52 minutes ago
Declan Rice
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United | Premier League | Sign One Opposition Player - Declan Rice

By Neil Andrew52 minutes ago
David Moyes
Match Coverage

'I've Found It Really Difficult Throughout My Career' - West Ham Boss David Moyes On Playing Liverpool At Anfield

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Watford Corner flag at Vicarage Road Stadium
Non LFC

Watford v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Etihad Stadium
Non LFC

Manchester City v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Juventus
Non LFC

Juventus v Spezia: How to Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Italy, US, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Pablo Fornals Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van dijk West Ham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL

By Brennan Grose11 hours ago