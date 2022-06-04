Hungary v England: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In International Action

England travel to Budapest to take on Hungary in the UEFA Nations League group stages on Saturday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the England squad as they look to get their campaign off to the best possible start.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended and want to see Alexander-Arnold in action.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 5:00pm

Hungary

Kick-off: 6:00pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 12:00pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 9:00am PT

Central time kick-off: 11:00am CT

Australia

Kick-off: 3:00am AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4 and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Hungary, the match can be watched on M4 Sports.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.

Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.

