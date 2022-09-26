Hungary v Italy: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League

Hungary host Italy in a Nations League, League A, Group 3 clash on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool target Nicolo Barella could be in action for the visitors as they try to overtake the hosts at the top of a group that also includes Germany and the relegated England.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Italy

The match starts at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Tuesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on Rai 1 and RaiPlay.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

