'I Can't Believe They Haven't Tried Harder To Keep This Game On' - Pundit On Liverpool & Leeds Postponement

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson is surprised that Liverpool have not tried harder to ensure the match against Leeds United on Boxing Day goes ahead.

The Premier League announced on Thursday that the game had been postponed due to injuries and a Covid-19 outbreak at the Yorkshire club which has seen the training ground closed.

The clash between Watford and Wolves has also been postponed with the Hornets still not having sufficient players available to fulfill the fixture.

Merson told Sportskeeda he is surprised Liverpool didn't try harder to get the game on with Leeds struggling over recent weeks.

"Liverpool's game with Leeds has been cancelled and I can’t believe they haven’t tried harder to keep this game on.

"There’s no better time to play Leeds, and Liverpool could now find themselves over seven points behind Manchester City before the end of the year."

Author Verdict

Whilst I agree it was the perfect time to play Leeds with the issues they have, the decision was taken by the Premier League Board and hence outside of Liverpool's control despite what Merson says.

