November 15, 2021
'I Hate International Breaks': Liverpool Fans Are Not Happy With Andy Robertson Injury

Author:

Liverpool fans are not at all happy after the news of Andrew Robertson's injury filtered through this evening.

The Scot limped off in their 2-0 win over European Championship semi-finalists Denmark, and Reds fans are clearly not happy with their third injury this international break.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have both been taken off and could miss Saturday's fixture with Arsenal, with Robertson likely to be added to the list of absentees.

'Great Andy Robertson pulled his hamstring string possibly , another injury cuz of international break Reason why I hate it being during mid season' - one fan wrote.

'These international breaks can seriously do one!' another fumed.

'Andy Robertson latest Liverpool player to be injured on international duty. He limped off for Scotland. Looks like a hamstring injury. These international breaks derail are season every year with players always coming back injured' - wrote @MerseyReds1.

Author Verdict

Although it looks somewhat precautionary, it's a third injury to a Liverpool player this international break in a running theme, which should ask serious questions as to how these players train in comparison with how they train at Anfield.

Hopefully Kostas Tsimikas can fill the void that Robertson leaves against Arsenal on Saturday.

