'I Have Felt Embarrassed To Watch Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, And Gomez' - Former Arsenal Player Slams Liverpool Trio

Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit has taunted Liverpool ahead of the clash between the two Premier League giants on Sunday.

Emmanuel Petit has criticised the Liverpool defence ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Sunday. IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

The Gunners are top of the table as things stand and have impressed whilst Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have struggled to recapture their brilliant form of last season.

In an interview with Compare.bet, former French international Petit highlighted the mistakes made by the Reds' defence this season and backed Gabriel Martinelli to come out on top in his battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Sometimes during this season I have felt embarrassed to watch Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Gomez when he was playing. So many mistakes.

"Martinelli is very confident, and every time he runs with the ball, he is so quick, so fast, and that’s exactly what Trent doesn’t like. To be one-on-one with a player that can hurt him. This is exactly what Martinelli has.

"I don’t know how Trent is going to defend him, but the problem with Liverpool’s defence isn’t only on him. It’s the whole defence, and when I say that, I mean the whole team, because they start from the front. I think Trent is very good with the ball, but he’s one of the worst without it."

Trent Alexander-Arnold will need to be at his best when he takes on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. IMAGO / PA Images

LFCTR Verdict

Last season Alexander-Arnold came out on top against Martinelli but things have moved on and the England international and Liverpool will need to be at their best if they plan on taking the three points on Sunday.

