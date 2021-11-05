'I Like Bowen A Lot' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

Ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on the London side and their striker Jarrod Bowen.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

There is no doubt David Moyes is doing an excellent job in his second spell at the club.

The Scot has overseen a good start to the season which sees them sit in fourth place in the league and having qualified for the Europa League knockout stages.

"It's good fun watching them. They have become a high intense team."

Klopp also had special praise for 24 year Bowen who Liverpool were linked with in the summer.

I like (Jarrod) Bowen a lot. He worked his way up from Hull. He's made big steps."

It's interesting that Klopp gave special mention to Bowen after the reported summer interest.

Liverpool will need to be at their best on Sunday to stop him and David Moyes' team to get the victory.

The match takes place at 16:30GMT on Sunday at The London Stadium and Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday,

West Ham and David Moyes have been receiving widespread praise for their start to the season which sees the Hammers currently sitting in fourth place, two points behind the Reds.

