'I Love The Song...But I Am Not The Main Man' - Jurgen Klopp On His Song Created By The Liverpool Fans

After the news broke on Thursday that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had signed a new contract to stay at the club until 2026, he gave an interview to Liverpoolfc.com and one of the topics he touched on was his new song.

Over recent weeks, Liverpool fans have been heard singing their lyrics to the tune of the Beatles' song 'I Feel Fine'.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German admitted that he loves the song but struggles to comprehend why the focus is on him.

"So, I love the song but I still struggle that it's for me. But in this moment, it just goes against my understanding of a football team. I am not the main man, the players play, and if you sing all the time my name, I don't play.

"But I love the song, I'm very, very, very thankful for the idea. It's all fine. Now I hope in the future there will come up other songs, new songs and then we mix it up a little bit more."

Klopp also said he doesn't normally hear the songs but this particular one is tuned into his ear and he is thankful to whoever wrote it.

"Usually I don't hear the songs really, I realised a little bit. But with this one it's now different, I hear it all the time, it's really in my ear. Then I think, 'Again?' That's a little bit the problem. But I love it, it's great and the song is great. Whoever wrote it, thank you very much."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |