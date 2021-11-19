'I Think Liverpool Will Be Angry' - Graeme Souness Expects Anfield Backlash Against Arsenal

Former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes Arsenal need to guard against an Anfield backlash during the Premier League clash on Saturday.

Souness believes the Reds will be wounded after losing at West Ham before the international break.

As reported by Sky Sports the former Liverpool captain was talking on the Essential Football Podcast about Saturday's match.

Souness On 'Angry Team' Liverpool

He was quite clear that he expects a response from Jurgen Klopp's team to get themselves back on track in the title race.

"I think Liverpool will be the angry team, having lost last time out and not really got up to their normal standards.

"What big teams do is normally respond to the loss. They don't like that taste in their mouth. I think you'll see a full-throttle Liverpool this weekend. And that will give Arsenal supporters an idea of where they are.

"If you're a big player and you're playing at a big team, the Liverpool players will not enjoy this international break with two weeks of having the taste of losing last time out. They will be coming back with angry heads on and the crowd will be up for it, as they always are at Anfield."

Souness On Arsenal's Acid Test

Whilst the Scot acknowledged Arsenal are in a healthy league position, he believes they should not get ahead of themselves due to the quality of the opposition they have played during their unbeaten run.

"I expect a full-throttle Liverpool against an Arsenal team who will be turning up with a bit of confidence but I'd be cautious of that, given the teams they've been playing of late and beating. They've not exactly been top-of-the-table teams.

"An average Leicester, a draw with Brighton, wins over Watford, Norwich and beating a very poor Spurs. Arsenal have garnered some confidence from winning games and they're sitting in a very healthy position in the league but the hard part of their season is ahead.

"They got thumped by Manchester City earlier in the season, which must have been a bit of a punch in the nose for them. They seem to be scoring a few goals and defending better and have more creativity in midfield. If you're an Arsenal fan, I suppose you'll be quite chuffed with it.

"But this is an acid test for them at the weekend, going to Anfield and playing against a Liverpool team who normally are on fire at home."

