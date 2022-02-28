'I Was Desperate For Him To Save One, Especially When I Knew Mine Was Coming Up!' - Andy Robertson On Caoimhin Kelleher's Performance In Liverpool's Carabao Cup Penalty Shootout Win

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was delighted for number two goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as the Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Scotland captain admitted he was hoping the Ireland international would save a penalty so he didn't have to take one himself!

Robertson, who took a very good penalty in the end, was delighted for Kelleher whose well taken spot-kick was decisive.

"I was desperate for him to save one, especially when I knew mine was coming up. I was so desperate for him to save one!

"His pen was ridiculous. That’s where I think penalty shootouts are horrible – when it gets to the end it’s lads that are the least confident and don’t really want to take one and they sometimes decide the finals. It’s tough. But Caoimh’s penalty was different class."

The defender was pleased how Liverpool found a way to get over the line and land their first silverware of the season.

"The most important thing was we won it, whatever way we were willing to do it, whatever way possible. It had to go to penalties and luckily we all scored ours."

