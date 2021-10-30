'I Will Forever Be Grateful' - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp On Brighton's Adam Lallana

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool supporters to show their appreciation for former Red Adam Lallana when he returns to Anfield today with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Liverpool take on Graham Potter's Brighton in a Premier League clash which kicks off at 15:00BST on Saturday.

In Klopp's column in today's matchday programme and as reported by liverpoolfc.com, the German speaks glowingly about the impact of his former player and hopes this is the opportunity for Liverpool supporters to thank the player for his efforts whilst at the club.

Klopp On Lallana' Contribution At Liverpool

"I cannot speak about our visitors without mentioning a crucial player within their ranks for whom we still have great affection. Adam Lallana is our opponent today and we his."

"But I hope either side of the game there will be an opportunity for us all to show appreciation to Adam for his contribution. He came back here last season when our ground was empty.

"Therefore today is the first real opportunity for our supporters to acknowledge him. Again, our fans are smart enough to know while the game is on he is a pivotal player for an opposition trying to take the points.

"Adam is one of the founding fathers of the success this current Liverpool side has enjoyed in recent seasons and I personally will forever be grateful for what he did when with us. It looks like now he does something similar for Brighton that he did for us."

No Room For Sentiment

Whilst Klopp is keen to acknowledge Lallana's contribution there will be no room for sentiment as the teams take to the field this afternoon.

"We want to beat him with all we have and he will feel the same about us. So when the whistle goes our friendship and shared experiences are placed on pause. We all know this.

"I wish him nothing but good luck for every game when he doesn't face Liverpool."

