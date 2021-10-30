Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I Will Forever Be Grateful' - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp On Brighton's Adam Lallana

    Author:

    Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool supporters to show their appreciation for former Red Adam Lallana when he returns to Anfield today with Brighton and Hove Albion.

    Liverpool take on Graham Potter's Brighton in a Premier League clash which kicks off at 15:00BST on Saturday.

    Adam Lallana Brighton and Hove Albion

    In Klopp's column in today's matchday programme and as reported by liverpoolfc.com, the German speaks glowingly about the impact of his former player and hopes this is the opportunity for Liverpool supporters to thank the player for his efforts whilst at the club.

    Read Liverpool v Brighton Coverage

    Klopp On Lallana' Contribution At Liverpool

    "I cannot speak about our visitors without mentioning a crucial player within their ranks for whom we still have great affection. Adam Lallana is our opponent today and we his."

    "But I hope either side of the game there will be an opportunity for us all to show appreciation to Adam for his contribution. He came back here last season when our ground was empty.

    Read More

    "Therefore today is the first real opportunity for our supporters to acknowledge him. Again, our fans are smart enough to know while the game is on he is a pivotal player for an opposition trying to take the points.

    "Adam is one of the founding fathers of the success this current Liverpool side has enjoyed in recent seasons and I personally will forever be grateful for what he did when with us. It looks like now he does something similar for Brighton that he did for us."

    No Room For Sentiment

    Whilst Klopp is keen to acknowledge Lallana's contribution there will be no room for sentiment as the teams take to the field this afternoon.

    "We want to beat him with all we have and he will feel the same about us. So when the whistle goes our friendship and shared experiences are placed on pause. We all know this.

    "I wish him nothing but good luck for every game when he doesn't face Liverpool."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Adam Lallana Brighton and Hove Albion
    Match Coverage

    'I Will Forever Be Grateful' - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp On Brighton's Adam Lallana

    2 minutes ago
    Joe Gomez
    Interviews

    ‘His Quality Is Incredible’ - Jurgen Klopp Talks About Joe Gomez’s Lack Of Playing Time

    2 hours ago
    Pascal Gross
    Match Coverage

    Why Liverpool Should Sign Brighton's Pascal Groß

    2 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool And Mohamed Salah Looking To Add More Records Against Brighton On Saturday

    2 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool vs Brighton: Combined XI

    3 hours ago
    Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United
    Columns

    Just When I Thought I Was Out: Money, The Premier League and Liverpool FC

    3 hours ago
    Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Brighton - Ibrahima Konate to Start? Naby Keita Set to Return!

    4 hours ago
    Kostas Tsimikas
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Brighton: Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas? Who you choosing?

    11 hours ago