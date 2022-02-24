Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Wish I Had That Quality' - Virgil van Dijk On Joel Matip's Brilliant Liverpool Goal Against Leeds

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk spoke about teammate Joel Matip and his fantastic goal after the 6-0 victory against Leeds United on Wednesday that saw the Reds move to within three points of Manchester City.

After 30 minutes, the retired Cameroon international strode out of defensive, before exchanging passes with Mohamed Salah and clipping past Ilan Meslier.

Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk

The 30 year old's driving runs into opposition territory have become a common feature this season and Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com, he is in awe of this quality that Matip possesses.

“It’s a big quality of him – I wish I had that quality at times!” 

“He just can go without any fear at all and hope for the best a little bit! But he has that quality. It’s a big strength of him and obviously it’s useful because it drags other players from their position and today obviously the space was there to make that run and finish it off."

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Liverpool's number four admitted he knew it was just a matter of time before his centre-half partner got himself on the scoresheet.

“I said to him already before the game I felt it coming because he had an assist for Diogo and I said, ‘A goal is next!’ so I’m obviously very happy for him.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

'I Wish I Had That Quality' - Virgil van Dijk On Joel Matip's Brilliant Liverpool Goal Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United | Five Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Fabio Carvalho - Agreements In Place For Transfer From Fulham To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United

By Julian Prahalathan
12 hours ago
Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago
Salah Leeds
Match Coverage

Watch: All Six Goals In Liverpool's 6-0 Premier League Win Over Leeds United

By Matt Thielen
13 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Goal Seals Fine 6-0 Victory For Liverpool Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Gets His Second Goal And Liverpool's Fifth Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago