'I Would Love To See Robbo Get The Winner' - Liverpool Hero From 1981 Paris European Cup Final Alan Kennedy

Alan Kennedy has been speaking to Liverpoolfc.com about his hopes for Andy Robertson in Liverpool's upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

Kennedy was the match-winner in the 1981 European Cup final when his goal was the decisive one in beating Los Blancos.

Alan Kennedy

The former left-back admitted he would like nothing more than to see the Scotland captain score the clinching goal this time.

“I would love to see Robbo get the winner in Paris, that really would be something special.

“Left-backs sometimes don’t get the credit they deserve, and Andy fits into that category very nicely. He is well appreciated by me and the fans at Liverpool."

Andy Robertson
After just failing to convert a late chance in the FA Cup final, Kennedy is convinced Robertson's moment is just around the corner.

“He was unfortunate not to get the winner in the FA Cup final when the ball hit his shin and came back off the post.

“He is venturing forward into the box a lot more recently, which I like to see, and gets himself into good positions, like we saw when he scored a crucial goal in the derby against Everton recently.

“In my day, we were a bit more greedier than the players are today and players today certainly have a lot more options than we had.

“I do think Robbo’s time will come and maybe it could be against Real Madrid in Paris.”

Liverpool Real Madrid
